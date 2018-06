The Congolese businessman became vice president of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2003.

But the year before, when he was a rebel leader, Bemba is accused of failing to stop his private army - known as the MLC - from waging a campaign of rape, murder and pillage against civilians in neighbouring Central African Republic.

The former Congolese rebel leader was given 18 years in jail in what was hailed as a landmark ruling.

Al Jazeera's Mereana Hond reports.