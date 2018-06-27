Balkan countries pressured by EU over refugee migration route

A new immigration route through Balkan region worrying Germany, Austria and other EU countries trying to prevent the passage of refugees and migrants.

by

    Europe's immigration crisis will dominate Thursday's summit of EU leaders. Arguments have broken out over who should take responsibility for looking after refugees and migrants.

    The EU is worried about the emergence of a new route through the Balkans - from Greece, through Albania and Montenegro and Bosnia, with Austria and Germany hostile to any new arrivals.

    Countries along the route are under pressure to find stronger measures to block the passage of immigrants.

    Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Montenegro.

