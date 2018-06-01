Al Jazeera: No meeting yet with ICC after match-fixing film

Al Jazeera has confirmed that there is currently no meeting planned with the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the broadcast of its explosive investigation into corruption in world cricket.

The global broadcaster said it remains fully committed to exposing betting corruption in the sport and will co-operate fully with the relevant authorities.

However, a spokesman for Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit said the broadcaster had to "take into account ongoing legal considerations, including potential criminal investigations into the match-fixing allegations in Sri Lanka and India.

"That being the case, a meeting with the ICC would be premature at this stage," the spokesman said.

The documentary, Cricket's Match-Fixers, was first screened on Sunday and has made headlines around the world.

The ground-breaking undercover operation exposes match-fixers and corrupt players and officials, revealing details of the methods used and the sums of money involved.

The documentary also raises questions about the ICC's governance of the game.

The Al Jazeera spokesman said: "It should also be borne in mind that in certain respects the broadcast puts the ICC itself under the spotlight."

The global broadcaster was confident, however that "this will not ultimately be a bar to co-operation in due course".

Earlier, David Richardson, chief executive of the ICC asked Al Jazeera to "release to us all the material they have relating to corruption in cricket.

Richardson, who has rejected claims that the ICC investigation will be "a whitewash", pledged that it would be "a full, thorough and fair investigation".

The chief executive was "encouraged by Al Jazeera's public commitment to co-operate and said the ICC "understand and fully respect the need to protect journalistic sources.

"However, to prove or disprove these allegations, we need to see the evidence referred to in the programme."