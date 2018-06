Twenty suspects, including the deputy police commissioner of the country's capital, Addis Ababa, have appeared in court over an explosion during a rally for Ethiopia's new prime minister on Saturday. Abiy Ahmed is promising to press on with reforms despite the grenade attack. Since taking power two months ago, he has ordered the release of thousands of political prisoners and loosened restrictions on the media.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Addis Ababa.