It is suspected that almost 200 people are missing after an overloaded tourist ferry in Indonesia sank in bad weather on Monday.

The boat was built to carry 43 passengers but estimates are that there were over 200 on board.

There was no passenger log and, days after the accident, only a handful of bodies have been recovered.

Relatives of the missing are demanding the authorities speed up efforts to recover the rest of the victims.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Jakarta.