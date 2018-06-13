At least 13 killed in two separate central Nigeria attacks

Women and children among the dead after gunmen storm villages in Benue state.

    At least 13 people have been killed by gunmen in two separate attacks in central Nigeria’s Benue state, an area that has recently seen a wave of deadly clashes, officials said.

    In one attack, attackers, who officials said were armed herdsmen, stormed the Tseadough village in the Kwande area shortly after midnight while people were asleep.

    They killed seven people, including women and children, Terdoo Nyor Kenti, a local government leader, told AFP news agency.

    "From what I gathered, they opened fire and shot sporadically in all directions which rattled everyone," Kenti said.

    "Seven people were killed at the end, six others were injured while the herdsmen also went away with a woman after burning several houses and farmland in the area," he added.

    In a separate attack on Sunday, six people were killed in what was described by local residents as cult violence in the twon of Otukpo on Sunday, according to officials.

    "I am still expecting a clearer picture about this because the police have deployed their personnel," George Alli, a local official, said.

    Disputes over territory in central Nigeria have killed more than 300 people in the past two years. Hundreds of thousands of people have also been displaced.

