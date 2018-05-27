New York disability advocates push to improve transport access

Advocates say that a lack of accessible transport is part of the reason less than 30 percent of disabled people in New York can work.

by

    Disability-rights advocates are still working to improve access to transport in New York City.

    The city’s transit system has one of the lowest rates of wheelchair accessibility in the United States.

    Advocate groups are using protests and lawsuits to win improvements to the system, such as the ongoing process to make 50 percent of city cabs accessible by 2020.

    The introduction of Uber and similar ride-sharing services has disturbed that balance, however, as they are not regulated and not compliant with the 50-percent requirement.

    There are several lawsuits against Uber are making their way through US courts, demanding that they make all forms of transport accessible.

     

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

