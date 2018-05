Harvey Weinstein's first appearance in court has been welcomed by women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Hollywood movie mogul has been charged with the rape and sexual abuse of two women - a development being hailed as a landmark victory for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein's career imploded last year, following allegations by more than 100 women.

Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.