UN votes to send war crimes investigators to Gaza

The UN's human rights chief is calling for an independent investigation into Israel's violent crackdown on Palestinian protesters.

Israeli army snipers shot dead at least 62 people at the Gaza-Israel border on Monday.

Palestinians have been demonstrating for more than a month calling for their right to return.

Speaking to the UN Human Rights Council, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein urged Israel to fulfill its international obligations and protect Palestinians.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Ramallah.