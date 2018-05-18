UN votes to send war crimes investigators to Gaza

UN Human Rights Council decides to urgently dispatch investigators to probe Israel's killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

by

    The UN's human rights chief is calling for an independent investigation into Israel's violent crackdown on Palestinian protesters.

    Israeli army snipers shot dead at least 62 people at the Gaza-Israel border on Monday.

    Palestinians have been demonstrating for more than a month calling for their right to return.

    Speaking to the UN Human Rights Council, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein urged Israel to fulfill its international obligations and protect Palestinians.

    Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Ramallah.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.