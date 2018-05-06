Violent thunderstorms sweep through Nigeria

Violent thunderstorms have swept through Nigeria, leaving at least seven people dead and more than 10 people injured.

Desmond Onyilo, a meteorologist at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), reported that the downpours began in the early hours of Saturday in the northeast of the country.

The system took around 20 hours to stagger across the country, reaching the southwest in the evening.

There was major flooding in the capital of Benue state, Makurdi, located in north-central Nigeria along the Benue River.

Dozens of buildings, vehicles and structures were damaged by the storm. At least seven people were killed after a mast came down.

Edo and Ogun states were also badly affected. A number of trees were uprooted and there were also widespread power cuts.

The next few days should see the seasonal showers confined to the southern portions of the country.

However, the rains are likely to edge towards the capital, Abuj,a and other central areas by the end of the week.