The United Nations is appealing for international help for victims of the civil war in South Sudan.

The five-year-long war has killed tens of thousands and forced 3 million from their homes.

Mark Lowcock, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has visited camps for displaced people in Kordofan.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Lowcock said aid groups need the security backing of the government to do a more efficient job in the region.