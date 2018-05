Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is coming under increasing pressure over the government's treatment of the so-called "Windrush generation", a scandal that has already forced the resignation of her home secretary.

Amber Rudd quit after telling parliament there were no targets for deporting the long-settled Windrush migrants.

It has since been revealed that targets were part of May's policy when she was home secretary.

Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela reports from London.