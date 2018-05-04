UAE forces 'occupy' sea and airports on Yemen's Socotra

United Arab Emirates forces have occupied sea and airports on Yemen's remote island of Socotra, a day after deploying four military craft and more than 100 troops there, according to a Yemeni government official.

Condemning the move as an "act of aggression", the official said UAE soldiers also blocked Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr, Yemen's prime minister, and 10 ministers from leaving Socotra on Friday.

"The UAE has occupied the airport and seaport of Socotra island, despite the Yemeni government's presence there. What the UAE is doing in Socotra is an act of aggression," the official told Al Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to send investigators to Socotra, according to the official.

Socotra, a UNESCO heritage site home to some 60,000 people, has a 3,000-metre-long runway, ideal for fighter jets and large military aircraft.

The UAE recently leased the island for 99 years and has confirmed carrying out military operations there.

Residents of the island said the flag of the UAE and images of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan now adorn official buildings.

The deployment of Emirati troops on Thursday coincided with a rare visit to the strategically important island by Daghr.

Hundreds of islanders gathered to welcome Dagr on Thursday.

They denounced UAE presence on the island and chanted slogans in support of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and a unified Yemen.

Hadi's government and the UAE are formally allies in a war against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned armed group for three years to restore Hadi to power.

Relations between Hadi and the UAE has soured due to the latter's expanding influence in southern Yemen.

Hadi has previously accused the UAE of behaving like an occupier, according to the Middle East Eye website.

The UAE's move to exert control over Socotra is seen by many as the latest move by the Arab Gulf state to spread its influence well beyond its borders.

The island is situated off the coast of Somaliland, where UAE has invested heavily in the commercial port of Berbera.