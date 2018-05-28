Thaw in Korean relations triggers price surge along DMZ

Improving relations between North and South Korea have led to a surge in property prices along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries.

A threefold increase in property transactions, with prices surging by up to a third, followed the inter-Korean summit last month.

A previous inter-Korean summit in 2007 also saw a spike in border property prices, only to fall back again as relations soured.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from the South Korean town of Paju, near the DMZ border.