Thaw in Korean relations triggers price surge along DMZ

It is not the first time a summit between North and South Korea led to spike in prices along the Demilitarized Zone.

by

    Improving relations between North and South Korea have led to a surge in property prices along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries.

    A threefold increase in property transactions, with prices surging by up to a third, followed the inter-Korean summit last month.

    A previous inter-Korean summit in 2007 also saw a spike in border property prices, only to fall back again as relations soured.

     

    Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from the South Korean town of Paju, near the DMZ border.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.