Stormy Daniels case: Trump admits porn star payment

The US president has changed his story about hush money paid to a former porn star.

Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with him a decade ago, which Donald Trump denies.

Trump had also denied any knowledge of a $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence. Trump now admits to reimbursing his lawyer and said such payments are "common among celebrities and people of wealth", but says it was not part of his campaign fund.

Al Jazeera’s White House correspondent, Kimberly Halkett, reports.