Stormy Daniels case: Trump admits porn star payment

After Rudy Giuliani contradicted the president's earlier claim that he had no knowledge of the payment, Trump jumped on Twitter to defend his actions as 'very common among ... people of wealth'.

by

    The US president has changed his story about hush money paid to a former porn star.

    Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with him a decade ago, which Donald Trump denies.

    Trump had also denied any knowledge of a $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence. Trump now admits to reimbursing his lawyer and said such payments are "common among celebrities and people of wealth", but says it was not part of his campaign fund.

    Al Jazeera’s White House correspondent, Kimberly Halkett, reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.