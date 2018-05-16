Five Star and League: Winners and losers of Italy's new direction

Italy is inching closer to a new government, and it is one that is set for a confrontation with both the European Union and hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees.

After weeks of negotiations, the Five Star Movement and right-wing League party are nearing a deal.

Between them they want to break European spending limits on looking after unemployed Italians, loosen ties with the EU and deport undocumented migrants.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Rome on who would be the winners and losers from Italy's radical new direction.