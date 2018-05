Military commanders in Iraq say the defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) does not mean the threat is over.

The Iraqi army is now training to maintain peace with the US-led coalition who helped them defeat the armed group.

But the presence of foreign troops remains a contentious issue.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid was given rare access to a coalition base run by Spanish troops.