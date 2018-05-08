Rwanda landslides: At least 18 killed after heavy downpour

At least 18 people have been killed in landslides caused by heavy rains in Rwanda's Northern and Western provinces, the government said.

Heavy downpour on Sunday night killed 15 people in the two provinces while three others were swept away early Sunday in Rubavu district in the Western province, the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs (MIDIMAR), said in a statement on Monday.

In Karongi district officials said several residents were missing following mudslides.

The mountainous East African country has been receiving heavy rainfalls since January. More than 200 people have killed and 200 others injured in floods since the start of the year.

Nearly 10,000 homes, 58 roads and seven churches were also destroyed, the ministry said.

Mudslides are common in the rainy season in Rwanda and other East African countries.