Roma community outraged over Italy party leader's discrimination

Far-right leader routinely tweeted ethnic minority group are 'gypsy thieves' and that he will bulldoze their camps.

by

    There are already concerns about some of the inflammatory language used by the leader of one of the proposed coalition parties in Italy. The League has a far-right agenda on race issues - something leader Matteo Salvini has not been shy about discussing. Salvini has routinely tweeted that the Roma are "gypsy thieves" and he will bulldoze their camps, which has sparked outrage from leaders of the country's ethnic Roma minority group.

    Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Rome.

