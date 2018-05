Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been setting up his cabinet days after leading weeks of protests that forced the country's previous leader to step down.

One prominent voice during the demonstrations was that of Armenian-American rock star and activist, Serj Tankian.

System of a Down's lead singer tells Al Jazeera what is ahead for his country after days of decentralised civil disobedience toppled, without a single bullet being fired, what he calls an autocratic government.