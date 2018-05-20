US: Rivers overflow along Eastern Seaboard

A week of thundery downpours swell waterways to bursting point along the Mid-Atlantic States.

by

    A wet week along the eastern Seaboard of the US has left parts of Maryland and Virginia under flood warnings as swollen rivers threaten to overflow.

    The National Weather Service's Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center still have 23 flood warnings in force. At one stage there were 37 stream and river gauges in the region at risk of moderate to minor flooding, and 26 more are near flood stage.

    Rain has lashed the Washington area for the past 8 days. The Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, recorded 155mm of rain in that time. This is well above May average rainfall of 115.6mm

    The Potomac River which forms part of the borders between Maryland and Washington DC is full to bursting in places. Water levels along the River could still crest at their highest levels in four years by Monday.

    The rain has been even heavier in Virginia. Richmond has had 209mm in the last four days. There was 95mm recorded on Saturday alone. That is just shy of the 95mm average May rainfall.

    The persistent and heaviest thundery downpours are now pulling away into the open waters of the North Atlantic. However, another line of thunderstorms are forecast to cross the area on Monday and Tuesday followed by three fine days and more rain next weekend.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.