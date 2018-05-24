US President Donald Trump's letter to North Korea's Kim Jong-un

Full text of Trump's letter cancelling a planned summit for June 12 in Singapore.

    A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un [Lee Jin-man/AP]
    US President Donald Trump has called off the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from Pyongyang.

    Here is the full text of Trump's May 24 letter to Kim.

    ---

    The White House
    Washington

    May 24, 2018


    His Excellency
    Kim Jong Un
    Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,
    Pyongyang

    Dear Mr. Chairman:

    We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

    I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

    If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

    Sincerely yours,

    Donald J Trump
    President of the United States of America

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

