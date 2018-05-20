Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas admitted to hospital

President Mahmoud Abbas is in hospital for a third time this week, according to Palestinian media.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas failed to attend the extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Istanbul on Friday [Reuters]
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas failed to attend the extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Istanbul on Friday [Reuters]

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been admitted to hospital in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said, providing no further details on his condition.

    It was the third time Abbas, 82, had been admitted in a week.

    He underwent minor ear surgery on Tuesday and was released a few hours later and admitted to hospital briefly again on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

    Abbas had failed to attend the extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Turkey on Friday, which was held to discuss the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

    Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.

    He has not designated a successor, and the Palestinians have not held presidential elections since 2005 because of the split between Abbas' Fatah party and the Islamic militant Hamas, which rules Gaza.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.