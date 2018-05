Pakistan's parliament is set to vote on whether the FATA tribal regions in the northwest will be absorbed into a neighbouring province.

Leaders in Islamabad want FATA to become a formal part of Pakistan by merging it with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also known as KPK.

It's a move the government hopes will stop the area being a sanctuary for armed groups.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports.