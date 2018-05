Monday's demonstrations come just a day ahead of what Palestinians mark as Nakba, or the "catastrophe".

May 15, 1948, is a day that changed the course of the Middle East forever. More than 750,000 people were forcibly expelled from their land by Zionist forces, leading to the creation of Israel.

Palestinian refugees and those displaced are barred by Israel from returning to their land.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Gaza.