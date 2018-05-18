Multiple fatalities in Texas school shooting: US police

Gunman opens fire at Santa Fe High School, causing fatalities and injuries.

    Law enforcement officers arriving at Santa Fe High School [HCSO/Handout via Reuters] [Daylife]
    At least eight people have been killed in a shooting at a high school in the US state of Texas, according to local police.

    The incident took place on Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, located about 50km southeast of Houston.

    The suspected shooter, now in custody, was a student at the school, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

    "There are multiple fatalities," he told reporters.

    "There could be anywhere between eight to 10, the majority being students," Gonzaled said, adding that the campus is still considered an active crime scene.

    US President Donald Trump expressed "sadness and heartbreak" over the shooting.

    Describing the incident as "absolutely horrific," Trump said: "This has been going on too long in our country."

    More to follow.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

