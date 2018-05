It’s been a year since Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, his first international destination as president of the United States.

Since then, he has met two of his campaign promises: opening a US embassy in Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

But, in spite of having promised to break with the foreign policy establishment, in reality, Trump seems to be treading a well-worn path.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports.