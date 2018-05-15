Malaysia's Mahathir widens corruption probe into 1MDB fund

A former director at Malaysia's anti-corruption agency has lodged police reports alleging that Najib Razak blocked investigations involving 1MDB and a state pension fund, during his time as prime minister.

by

    Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's newly-elected prime minister, is promising to investigate alleged crimes committed by the previous administration led by Najib Razak.

    Mohamad said on Monday the country's head of prosecution had been told to go on leave immediately, as he focuses on reopening the probe into corruption allegations involving the 1Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund.

    Malaysia's former leader former Najib Razak is accused of involvement in the corruption scandal surrounding 1MDB.

    Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from the capital Kuala Lumpur.

