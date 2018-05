Anti-corruption investigators in Malaysia have summoned former Prime Minister Najib Razak for questioning after almost 300 bags of cash, jewellery and other luxury items were found in police raids at his properties.

Najib denies links to billions of dollars missing from a state investment fund, 1MDB.

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the 1MDB fraud is much larger than first thought.

Al Jazeera's Florence Looi has more from Kuala Lumpur.