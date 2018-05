French President Emmanuel Macron has wrapped up his three-day visit to New Caledonia.

He attended a ceremony marking 30 years since a hostage crisis on Ouvea Island.

In November, the French territory will vote in a referendum on whether to split from France.

Macron has told Al Jazeera that reconciliation, and his visit, needed to come first.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from New Caledonia.