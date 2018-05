A plane carrying the bodies of 20 Coptic Christians has arrived in Egypt from Libya.

The young men were killed by fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group in 2015, in the Libyan city of Sirte.

Their bodies were found last year following the defeat of ISIL there.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Misrata.