Counting is under way in Lebanon's first parliamentary elections in nine years, which were marked by low voter turnout.

About 3.6 million people were eligible to vote in the elections, in which 586 candidates, including 86 women, were running for the 128-seat parliament, local reports said.

A new system of proportional representation was used in the election, but it is unlikely to upset the overall balance of power, as Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.