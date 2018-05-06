Lebanon holds general election for first time in nine years

Polls have opened in Lebanon, kicking off the country's first parliamentary elections in nearly a decade.

Sunday's vote sees 583 candidates compete for the 128 seats in parliament through 77 rival lists, spread across 15 districts.

Under the terms of a new electoral law that introduced proportional representation, voters will be casting two votes; one for a list of candidates and one for a single preferred candidate.

There are up to 3.8 million registered voters in the country. More than 700,000 voters will be casting their ballots for the first time.

About 6,800 polling stations were opened across the country, under the presence of the gendarmerie.

Voting will continue until 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

A young couple beamed smiles as they walked out of one the polling stations in Achrafieh, an affluent Beirut neighbourhood.



"I am honestly very happy. It's been a while since we last voted," said Nisreen Affar, an insurance company employee.

"I am happy with the change this will bring about - something we have a role in, something that has our imprint," she said. "We have to serve the country for it to serve us."



Nisreen's husband, Elias Affar, a civil engineer, said he hopes for change. "If our choices are wrong, we will sort it out in four years," said Affar.



The new electoral law drove political parties to form a spectrum of new and unlikely alliances on candidate lists across the country.

Shortly after he cast his ballot on Sunday morning, President Michel Aoun gave a brief statement to the gathered press, addressing one of the more perplexing aspects of the new law; the preferential vote.

Addressing the Lebanese public, the president said that the preferential vote was necessary, as it is unlikely most voters will care for every name on a candidate list.

Calling voting "a sacred duty", the president said that while many other countries enforce mandatory voting, Lebanon values the freedom of each citizen to make their own choice.

"But the Lebanese should not neglect this right," he said.

Lebanese Army forces were deployed across the country on Saturday in preparation for the election and its aftermath.

In the south of the country, Hezbollah called on media outlets to coordinate with the movement if they wished to report in districts controlled by the group, such as Beirut's southern suburbs, Baalbeck-Hermel in addition to the south, The Daily Star reported on Friday.

The elections are taking place for the first time after nine years of political turbulence that left the country without a president for two years, and saw parliament extend its tenure several times.