Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island, the biggest to hit the area in decades.

This follows the eruption of Kilauea volcano, which began spewing lava on Thursday.

Residents are dealing with a number of issues such as: molten lava bubbling up through cracks on streets; several earthquakes and poisonous fumes in the air.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from near Mount Kilauea, Hawaii.