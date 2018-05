A group of South Korean journalists have departed Wonsan in North Korea to witness the dismantling of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

North Korea invited a handful of journalists from a number of countries to the dismantling, as it upholds its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests.

North Korea had originally rejected members of the South Korean media, but reversed course as a sign of warming ties between the two countries.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from Seoul.