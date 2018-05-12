Kenya floods: Search for survivors continues

Questions are being raised in Kenya about whether a dam which burst and killed at least 50 people on Wednesday had the necessary permits.

The Water Resources Authority says the Patel dam's operators did not have the permission required but the interior ministry told Al Jazeera the operation was entirely legal.

Kenya's public prosecutor has launched an investigation.

The rescue operation continues, but many fear that it has now become mostly a recovery operation.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports.