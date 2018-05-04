Kenya flood death toll continues to rise

Heavy seasonal rain in central and southern Kenya has killed more than 100 people since April, while the resultant flooding has displaced over 200,000.

Authorities in the country and humanitarian groups have been airlifting stranded residents and providing aid to villages cut off by the floods.

Kenya's Red Cross has called the flooding a "humanitarian crisis" which requires emergency funding.

The flooding has also resulted in cholera outbreaks, with 15 of the country's 47 counties being affected.

Kenya's Meteorological Department had predicted above average rain in the western and central parts of the country, with remaining areas expected to be average.

The East African country receives most of its rain between March and May/June. A second rainy season, known as the "little rains" occurs in November, but rainfall then is much lighter.

Flooding problems have also been reported in Uganda and Somalia.

The United Nations estimates that half a million people have been affected in Somalia, with close to 175,000 being displaced.