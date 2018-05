Giuseppe Conte, Italy's prime minister-designate, has abandoned his mandate to form a new government, the presidential palace has said.

The announcement on Sunday came after a meeting between Conte and Italian President Sergio Mattarella to discuss a proposed list of cabinet members, in what would have been Italy's first populist government.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported Mattarella had rejected the eurosceptic candidacy of Paolo Savona for the post of minister of economy.

