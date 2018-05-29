Israeli army says 'projectiles' fired into Israel from Gaza

The Israeli army says Palestinian fighters were behind a "barrage of projectiles" fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

Military officials said the state's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepted some of the projectiles and there were no reports of injuries or damage inside Israel.

There was also no precise number on the exact number of missiles fired.

Palestinian security sources said Israeli tanks struck observation points belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad near the border, according to AFP news agency. An Israeli military spokesman said he was not aware.

The incident comes a day after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian who allegedly approached Gaza's border with Israel, and just two days after Israeli tank fire killed three people in an attack on a military observation post belonging to Islamic Jihad fighters.

Gaza flotilla

Since March 30, at least 121 Palestinians have been in protests at the border, in which they are demanding the right to return to the homes and lands their families were expelled from during the establishment of Israel.

Gaza has been under an Israeli-imposed blockade for the last 12 years, severely restricting access to everyday essentials and materials needed to maintain infrastructure.

On Tuesday a group of Palestinians are set to sail from Gaza in an attempt to breach Israel's naval blockade by boat.

The destination of the boat, carrying patients needing medical care, students and job-seeking university graduates, was not announced.

Gaza has also witnessed several wars, the most significant of which was the 2014 Gaza war, which killed at least 2,251 Palestinians, most of whom were civilians.

At least 66 Israeli soldiers and six civilians were also killed during the war.