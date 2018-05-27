Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza tank shelling

Israeli military and Palestinian sources say Israeli soldiers targeted an observation post.

    A Palestinian mourns the deaths in Gaza on Sunday [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
    A Palestinian mourns the deaths in Gaza on Sunday [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

    Israeli tank shelling in the Gaza Strip killed two people, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

    The attack on Sunday targeted an observation post manned by Islamic Jihad fighters after an explosive device was left near the Israel-Gaza border, Israeli military officials said.

    The Palestinian armed group Islamc Jihad said two of its members were killed in the attack, which happened in the southern Gaza Strip.

    The dead were identified as 25-year-old Hussein al-Amour and 28-year-old Abdul Haleem al-Naqa, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

    A day earlier, Israeli aircraft struck two targets belonging to the Hamas movement, although no casualties were reported.

    More than 118 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since mass protests demanding the right of return began in late March.

    Israel has been widely condemned for its killing of unarmed protesters.

    Israel-Palestine: Split screens and dissonant narratives

    The Listening Post

    Israel-Palestine: Split screens and dissonant narratives

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.