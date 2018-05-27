Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza tank shelling

Israeli tank shelling in the Gaza Strip killed two people, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

The attack on Sunday targeted an observation post manned by Islamic Jihad fighters after an explosive device was left near the Israel-Gaza border, Israeli military officials said.

The Palestinian armed group Islamc Jihad said two of its members were killed in the attack, which happened in the southern Gaza Strip.

The dead were identified as 25-year-old Hussein al-Amour and 28-year-old Abdul Haleem al-Naqa, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

A day earlier, Israeli aircraft struck two targets belonging to the Hamas movement, although no casualties were reported.

More than 118 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since mass protests demanding the right of return began in late March.

Israel has been widely condemned for its killing of unarmed protesters.