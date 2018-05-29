How Iraqis are using art to speak truth to power

Politics has seeped into all forms of expression two weeks after Iraq's election, while politicians are busy forming blocs for a government.

Since the US invasion which overthrew the government of Saddam Hussein 15 years ago - Iraqis have been going through one crisis after the other.

But creative Iraqis have continued their work despite a myriad of problems.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad, where he spoke to some Iraqis who say art is a powerful tool for holding those in power, new and old, to account.