How Iraqis are using art to speak truth to power

Some Iraqis believe art is a powerful tool for holding those in power to account after years of conflict and widespread corruption.

by

    Politics has seeped into all forms of expression two weeks after Iraq's election, while politicians are busy forming blocs for a government.

    Since the US invasion which overthrew the government of Saddam Hussein 15 years ago - Iraqis have been going through one crisis after the other.

    But creative Iraqis have continued their work despite a myriad of problems.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad, where he spoke to some Iraqis who say art is a powerful tool for holding those in power, new and old, to account.

