Iraqis are preparing to vote on Saturday in the first national elections since the fall of ISIL.

But six months after their failed secession bid, Iraq's Kurds are feeling disillusioned with their political elites.

Some fear this could undermine the power of the two main Kurdish parties for the first time in 27 years - when the region first gained semi-autonomous status.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports from Erbil.