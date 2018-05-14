Iraq election: Polls show Iraqi PM lags behind Shia rivals

Partial results show coalition linked to Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr is the current frontrunner while Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is lagging in third place.

by

    Initial results from Iraq's parliamentary elections suggest an upset, in the first vote since the defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) last year.

    A coalition linked to Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr is the current frontrunner, with an alliance of candidates with ties to Iraq's Shia militia a close second.

    Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is lagging in third place.

    The vote has been hit by low turnout, allegations of vote rigging and calls for a recount.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.