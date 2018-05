Minutes after the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the US had once more proved itself to be an unreliable negotiating partner.

Newspaper headlines show disagreements on how Iran should respond.

Moderates want the deal to go on without Trump, but hardliners stress the deal should be completely scrapped.

Both sides are bracing for an economic impact.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.