Afghan capital Kabul hit by explosion

An explosion went off in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, injuring one person, a police spokesman said.

The blast on Monday was caused by an explosive device placed near a park in a residential neighbourhood in central Kabul, Basir Mujahid said.

One person was wounded, a health ministry official confirmed.

This comes a day after a deadly car bomb explosion killed at least eight people in Jalalabad, near a provincial government building in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar.

Following Sunday's blast, four attackers stormed the finance directorate in the provincial capital, triggering heavy fighting with security officials.

Last week, eight suicide bombers attacked two police stations in Kabul, leaving at least five people dead and 16 wounded.

One of the attacks was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group and the other by the Taliban.

However, Afghanistan's intelligence agency blamed the Taliban's Haqqani network and Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba for both attacks.

The Afghan capital has seen an increase in bombings and other attacks against security forces and civilians since the Taliban announced the beginning of their spring offensive on April 25.