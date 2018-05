At least 30 homes have now been destroyed and almost 2,000 people ordered to leave, after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

The volcano's epicentre was within 20 kilometres of Leilani Estates - where molten lava has been slowly flowing into residential areas, stoking fears.

Residents are worried that the toxic sulphur dioxide released by the volcano will negatively impact their health in the long run.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Hawaii.