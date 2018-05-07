Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: When, why and what's next

Several earthquakes struck Hawaii after a massive eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the US state's Big Island.

About 1,700 residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes and some of them may not return for quite some time.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

On May 3, 2018, Hawaii's Big Island was on high alert after the Kilauea volcano erupted spurting lava near the island's eastern edge; the eruption was preceded by hundreds of earthquakes.

One earthquake took place on May 4, measured at magnitude 6.9 hitting the south flank of the volcano at 12:33pm (local time) the most powerful to hit the island since 1975.

Kilauea volcano did not only produce the strongest earthquake but it also opened nine fissures inside Leilani Estates, sending lava into residential areas.

In a 48-hour period, experts detected 152 quakes of magnitude 2 to 3, and 22 of magnitude 3 within five kilometres of the volcano's crater.

Around 1,700 people were forced to evacuate, the number of houses destroyed went to 26 on Sunday as scientists reported lava spewing more than 61 meters in the air. At least two people have died since Thursday, according to reports.

Lava has spread around 36,000 square meters, surrounding the most active fissure. About 240 people and 90 pets spent Saturday night (May 5) at shelters.

"The challenge with this activity is the fact that it occurred in a populated area, now the question is will it stay in that area, will it move to another part and how long will it last?," Diana Roman, a volcanologist told Al Jazeera.

Another very active day on Kilauea volcano with earthquakes occurring on nearly every part of the volcano. This map shows an amazing 477 earthquakes over the last 24 hours (as of noon HST May 5th). You can follow the earthquakes here: https://t.co/kIbVVKeB36 pic.twitter.com/7Z8RQmpwmr — USGS_Seismic (@usgs_seismic) May 5, 2018

Kilauea

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes in the world, continuously erupting since 1983.

Normally the lava flows through subterranean channels to the sea. But the new eruptions are following a different pattern.

The USG's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a notice in mid-April stating that there were signs of pressure building in underground magma.

The volcano is close near several small Hawaiian towns that could be affected by the eruption.

Updates

The state's Department of Education has announced all public school on the Big Island will open on Monday, May 7 and will operate on normal schedules.

Air quality will be monitored, if the air quality drops, schools are prepared to shelter-in-place in designated locations.

Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to continue evacuation to check on their property from 7am to 6pm (local time) each day until further notice.

On May 7, County of Hawaii will open an Eruption Information Center in Pahoa to address questions of people affected by the eruption.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that fissure eruptions have been continuous.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported "extremely high levels of dangerous sulphur dioxide gas" in the evacuation area.

Aftershocks have continued seismic activity at Kilauea's remains elevated.

Scientists say there's no way to predict when the eruption will end. It could be days, months, or longer.

In Pictures