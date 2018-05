South Africa's ruling ANC party made a promise 22 years ago to give black people land owned by white farmers.

But nearly 20,000 South Africans are still waiting for that promise to be fulfilled.

Many claimants say the government lacks the political will to address the past injustice and push the land title holders to return the land they believe they are owed.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.