France: Suspect 'killed' after deadly knife attack in Paris

A man armed with a knife in Paris has killed at least one person and injured several others before being shot dead by police, according to French media.

The attack on Saturday reportedly took place near the main opera house in the French capital.

The Paris prefecture said a person who carried out the knife attack was overpowered by police, without giving any more details.

Citing sources close to official investigations, AFP news agency said that two people, including the attacker, were killed and several were injured.

BFM TV also said that one person was killed in the attack, while the assailant was shot dead by police.

In a message on Twitter, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb praised the "cool and quick reaction of the police forces who neutralised the attacker".

There was no immediate information about the suspect's motive.