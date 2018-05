The 50th anniversary of a turning point in modern history in France is being commemorated in a series of nationwide exhibitions.

The uprising by mainly left-wing students and workers in May 1968 almost overthrew the conservative government of General Charles de Gaulle.

Slogans and posters were key to mobilising support for the revolt and some of the art and imagery from protests is now on display.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports the French capital.